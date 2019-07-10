Passenger lift and accessible toilet to be built at Tannadice Park

Tannadice Park is set to become more wheelchair accessible with the addition of a passenger lift and an accessible toilet.

Applications for planning permission and building warrants submitted on behalf of Dundee United this week outline the plan for the passenger lift on the North Stand, at a cost of £50,000.

The proposal also includes the formation of an accessible toilet for football fans who have disabilities.

Alongside those plans, United’s agent Jon Frullani Architect has put forward a proposal for £25,000 of improvements to the hospitality suite at Tannadice’s South Stand.

The proposals come months after permission was granted to create a sports bar in a storage unit opposite the stadium.

Building work on the new venture is set to start in the near future after a building warrant for the work was submitted in April.

The cost of that work is estimated at £180,000.