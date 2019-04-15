Passenger injuries after bus and car collide in Dundee city centre

Passengers have been injured after a collision between a bus and car in Dundee city.

Police and ambulance crews are on the scene in Blackscroft, between St Roque’s Lane and Dens Street, after the incident at around 2.20pm.

The collision involved a car and a Stagecoach 73 bus, which links Ninewells Hospital and Arbroath.

© Google Maps

Vehicles are having to overtake the bus, which remains on the road with its hazard lights on.

A police spokesman said: “There was a minor road traffic collision between a bus and car. Some of the bus passengers have suffered minor injuries.”