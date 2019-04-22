Pass offers discount for top Tayside tourist attractions

Two of Tayside’s top attractions have teamed up to create a discounted ticket for visitors.

The Tay Cities Pass allows people the chance to step aboard the RRS Discovery and explore Scotland’s oldest Highland regiment, The Black Watch in Perth, with a 20% discount on admission.

Anne Kinnes, chief executive of The Black Watch Castle and Museum, said: “We are thrilled to be working in partnership with Dundee Heritage Trust.

“The Tay Cities Pass not only gives visitors value for money, it creates a special opportunity to access two top Tayside attractions that share stories from Scotland’s rich heritage.”

Kim Adamson, marketing manager at Dundee Heritage Trust, said: “We are delighted to be working with The Black Watch Museum and Castle on this joint ticket with Discovery Point.

“It offers a unique chance to cross-promote our two cities and two five-star attractions.

“It also gives our visitors an enhanced experience and very good value for money.”

Caroline Warburton, regional leadership director at VisitScotland, said: “This exciting partnership between Dundee Heritage Trust and The Black Watch Castle and Museum is a fantastic example of collaborative working and an innovative approach to attracting more visitors.”

The pass can be purchased at the VisitScotland iCentres in Dundee and Perth, as well as through each of the attraction’s websites.