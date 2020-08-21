Angus charity shop will ‘Pass it Forward’ to help families who are struggling

A new shop has opened in Carnoustie to help families who are struggling to get everything they need for their children.

Karen Robertson opened Pass it Forward Carnoustie on Saturday to sell on baby and children’s items to those who can’t afford to buy new.

The shop on Dundee Road is now selling everything a family could need, including clothes, prams, bikes and scooters.

Karen said: “After my grandson was born he had bags and bags of stuff, but then there was this other woman who had nothing.

“Children should not have to suffer – no one should suffer, but especially not children.

“In this day and age there shouldn’t be anyone in this position, so this shop is for folk who can’t afford to get the things they need.

“I was always finding delays or reasons not to get opened, but we just went for it on Saturday and we have already had quite a few folk in.

“We have had quite a few grandmothers coming in to buy spare high chairs for their grandchildren and things like that.

“I want to be able to give something back to the community.”

The shop has been taking donations if someone’s children have outgrown their clothes, and has also been inundated with items which people have cleared out during lockdown.

“So we have clothes, toys, prams, push bikes, scooters, books, DVDs, everything you could imagine a child could need,” she said.

“We also have some jumperoos and things like that too.

“We will take anything that anyone wants to give us.”

“We also have a lot of winter stuff in already. – there are piles and piles of winter coats, so we have put them all away and in October we will start to bring them all out.”

Karen also said the shop has been given a lot of brand new clothes and toys, and she said the shop will be donating those to the annual Cash for Kids Christmas appeal.

Pass it Forward Carnoustie is now open 10am until 4pm on Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays, and 10am until 3pm on Saturdays.