Party leaders react to news of Boris Johnson becoming next Prime Minister

With Boris Johnson winning the Tory leadership contest, and to officially become Prime Minister tomorrow, how have the leaders of the UK’s other major parties reacted?

Mr Johnson was given 92,153 votes in a run-off against rival Jeremy Hunt, who gained 46,656 votes.

Boris Johnson, left, and Jeremy Hunt.

However, the leaders of the other political parties reacted mostly negatively to Mr Johnson’s success…

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said his win will result in a ‘damaging’ no-deal Brexit.

Boris Johnson has won the support of fewer than 100,000 unrepresentative Conservative Party members by promising tax cuts for the richest, presenting himself as the bankers' friend, and pushing for a damaging No Deal Brexit. But he hasn't won the support of our country. — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) July 23, 2019

Lib Dem leader Jo Swinson said that “Britain deserves better than Boris Johnson”.

Boris Johnson has shown time and time again that he isn’t fit to be the Prime Minister of our country. Britain deserves better than Boris Johnson. https://t.co/ZkcEMzxJin#JoinJo — Jo Swinson (@joswinson) July 23, 2019

SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon congratulated Mr Johnson on his win – but went on to stress she had “profound concerns” about his victory in a four-part tweet.

1. Congratulations to Boris Johnson on his election as leader of the Conservative Party. Despite our many differences, I will do all I can to develop a way of working with him that respects and protects Scotland’s views and interests. — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) July 23, 2019

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage, the former UKIP leader, questioned whether Mr Johnson had “the courage” to deliver Brexit on October 31, when the UK is set to leave the EU.

I wish @BorisJohnson well as Prime Minister with his do or die pledge to deliver Brexit on October 31st. Does he have the courage to deliver? — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) July 23, 2019

Co-leader of the Green Party in England and Wales, Caroline Lucas, said the Tory party had “inflicted a prime minister with a record of bigotry, racism, lying and incompetence” on the UK.

Around 100,000 Tory party members have inflicted on us a prime minister with a record of bigotry, racism, lying and incompetence #BorisJohnson This is not democracy This is #NotInOurName — Caroline Lucas (@CarolineLucas) July 23, 2019

Arlene Foster, leader of Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party, which previously agreed to support the Conservative government, said she looked forward to “discussing shared objectives” regarding the Union, Brexit and devolution.

Congratulations to @BorisJohnson on becoming Conservative Party Leader. Look forward to discussing our shared objectives of strengthening the Union, delivering Brexit & restoring devolution. pic.twitter.com/P8VV82UXAV — Arlene Foster (@DUPleader) July 23, 2019

