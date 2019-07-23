Tuesday, July 23rd 2019 Show Links
Party leaders react to news of Boris Johnson becoming next Prime Minister

by Steven Rae
July 23, 2019, 1:35 pm Updated: July 23, 2019, 1:41 pm
Jeremy Corbyn, Nicola Sturgeon and Nigel Farage.
With Boris Johnson winning the Tory leadership contest, and to officially become Prime Minister tomorrow, how have the leaders of the UK’s other major parties reacted?

Mr Johnson was given 92,153 votes in a run-off against rival Jeremy Hunt, who gained 46,656 votes.

Boris Johnson, left, and Jeremy Hunt.

However, the leaders of the other political parties reacted mostly negatively to Mr Johnson’s success…

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said his win will result in a ‘damaging’ no-deal Brexit.

 

Lib Dem leader Jo Swinson said that “Britain deserves better than Boris Johnson”.

 

SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon congratulated Mr Johnson on his win – but went on to stress she had “profound concerns” about his victory in a four-part tweet.

 

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage, the former UKIP leader, questioned whether Mr Johnson had “the courage” to deliver Brexit on October 31, when the UK is set to leave the EU.

 

Co-leader of the Green Party in England and Wales, Caroline Lucas, said the Tory party had “inflicted a prime minister with a record of bigotry, racism, lying and incompetence” on the UK.

 

Arlene Foster, leader of Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party, which previously agreed to support the Conservative government, said she looked forward to “discussing shared objectives” regarding the Union, Brexit and devolution.

