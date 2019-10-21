Party in Pink ‘Zumbathon’ to be held in Dundee in aid of breast cancer charities

A Party in Pink dance event is to take place for charity.

The annual Zumbathon for Breast Cancer charities will take place at Dundee International Sports Centre on Friday October 25 from 6-8pm.

Organiser Gillian Wallace said: “It’s something that Zumba does every year. We run Party in Pink in October to try to promote breast cancer awareness. I’m looking forward to it. It’s a bit of fun.”

Those wanting to come along are invited to wear as much pink as possible.

Tickets cost £10 and advance booking is essential. They are available from Gillian via her Facebook page – Zumba instructor Gillian Wallace – or through Pay Pal or Eventbrite.

Also at the event will be Aimi Munro, a Boobette with cancer charity CoppaFeel.

Aimi will be sharing some of her story and letting people know what CoppaFeel is all about.

She said: “For me, being part of Coppafeel for five years has been like therapy.

“Being a Boobette and being able to share my story and possibly encourage and empower even just one person to check their boobs is amazing.

“I’m grateful to be able to share the inspirational work of Coppafeel.”

There are only five Boobettes in Scotland. Anyone interested in joining, male or female, can apply when applications open in January.