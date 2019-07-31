Flood warning issued for parts of Tayside and Fife today

A flood alert has been issued for parts of Tayside and Fife by the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA).

Heavy showers are likely to affect the area during Wednesday although not all places will see them, which could lead to localised flooding from surface water and small watercourses, experts have said.

Possible impacts could include flooding of low-lying land, roads, properties and disruption to travel.

While mainly expected in Perthshire and Fife, the flood alert extends as far east as the edge of Dundee, past Invergowrie, and parts of Angus, including the outskirts of Kirriemuir.

A SEPA spokesman siad: “Remain vigilant and remember, it is your responsibility to take actions which help protect yourself and your property.”

Advice and information is also available through Floodline on 03459 88 11 88.

The warning comes as parts of the UK have been warned they could face up to 44mm of rain.