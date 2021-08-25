Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, August 25th 2021
News / Dundee

Parts of Dundee left without water this morning after reports of burst main

By Steven Rae
August 25, 2021, 9:47 am Updated: August 25, 2021, 11:35 am
Post Thumbnail

People in parts of Dundee have been left without water this morning after damage to the supply.

It is understood a water main has been damaged in the Ballumbie area of the city, with the matter first reported around 8.45am.

Scottish Water confirmed that parts of the DD4 postcode had been affected, and said in a tweet it was due to damage by a ‘third party contractor’.

A spokesman said on the Scottish Water website: “We have now identified the cause of the interruption to water supply affecting customers in Dundee.

“A team is now en route to carry out the repair and start to return supplies to normal.

“Please be aware that you may experience no water supply or low/intermittent water pressure. You may also experience discoloured water.”

One woman in the Ballumbie area said she woke up and her taps wouldn’t turn on.

She added: “I had water in my kettle so got a small cuppy and used it to wash my face when it had cooled down.

“I’m not sure where the problem was but I’d left my tap on, not realising, so I heard it coming back on about 10.30am.”

Scottish Water advised that anyone still having issues and who is classed as a priority services customer should visit the Scottish Water website, which can be accessed here.

Customers have been told if they have experienced flooding and need support, to call 0800 0778 778, or email help@scottishwater.co.uk