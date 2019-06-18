Partner pays tribute to ‘friendly’ owner of Dundee wool shop who has died aged 71

The partner of a popular Stobswell knitting shop owner has paid tribute to her.

Moira Clark, 71, died peacefully at Ninewells Hospital on June 8.

Her partner, Raymond Murray, said she had spent many years living with COPD and had recently been diagnosed with cancer.

Moira owned and ran The Knitting Pin on Albert Street.

The couple met more than a quarter of a century ago when Raymond was Moira’s boss at Alliance cash and carry.

The couple never married and Raymond said that is something he regrets.

Moira moved from Alliance to a shop at Ninewells Hospital which sold balls of wool, before the couple eventually opened The Knitting Pin on Albert Street.

The store was first at 119 Albert Street where it remained for 12 years before a bigger unit became available further up the street at 165.

© Google

Raymond said: “She was always very good at craft, she enjoyed knitting.

“I think she’s knitted half the shawls for half the people in Dundee. She enjoyed cross stitch and anything crafty.

“Moira also enjoyed cooking, she used to make clootie dumplings and she enjoyed making tablet, anything sweet like cakes.

“She liked music, mainly country and western. If she was home here at night she’d be sitting doing her knitting watching the TV.

“She was a straightforward person, if something was wrong then she’d see about it.

“She was always friendly with everyone, a wee crack and enjoyed a wee joke.

“She very much enjoyed interacting with her customers. She was a hands-on person.

“She built up a good business over the years.

“Judging by a lot of the comments on Facebook, customers obviously enjoyed coming as well,” Raymond said.

“We had a wee jar in the shop and if the kids behaved they got a lollipop, it was Moira’s bright idea.”

Moira is also survived by her sons Stewart and John, daughters Pamela and Pauline and five grandchildren.

Her funeral will take place tomorrow at James Ashton and Edward McHugh funeral home on Lochee High Street at 1pm, to which all family and friends are invited.

Interment thereafter is at Birkhill Cemetery, arriving at the main gate at 1.45pm.