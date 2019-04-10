Partner of Dundee mum-of-five, dead at 34, wishes his life had been taken instead

The partner of a mother of five who died aged just 34 has paid tribute to his “rock” and insisted he wished he had been taken instead.

Laura Anderson died from a septicaemia-related illness, with a post mortem still to identify the exact cause of death.

Doctors have told partner Scott Grubb she had an invasive group A streptococcal infection (GAS) which is a bacteria found in the throat or skin.

Laura’s health deteriorated “completely out of the blue” after enjoying a meal with her family for son Blaike’s birthday just days before she died.

She began complaining about changes in her temperature and being restless before dying in their Kirkton home on March 29.

Scott, a retail worker in Lochee, said friends and family have been left heartbroken by her untimely death.

He said: “Laura was such a warm, generous, caring person who always walked about with a smile on her face.

“If I could take her place I really would.

“Laura had no underlying health issues at all.

“Doctors have mentioned that she had this streptococcal infection which is all host dependent.

“It could take days, weeks or months before you would notice something was wrong.

“She wasn’t feeling great after the meal for Blaike’s birthday, but nothing untoward.”

Laura, who went to Braeview Academy, had gone to bed on Thursday evening before Scott found her unresponsive on Friday.

He added: “I had got up about 6am on the Friday with the kids and tried to rouse Laura.

“I had got up with my youngest Adelaid and started to realise something wasn’t right.

“I told Irvine, my eldest, to try to wake his mum up while I got the younger kids to stay in their rooms.”

Although Scott first met Laura back in 1999, the two didn’t properly hit it off until meeting up again in Deacon Brodie’s bar in 2001.

Scott said he had hoped to wed his partner in the coming months to mark 20 years of knowing one another.

He said: “Laura was my rock, she loved her children and would do anything for them.

“She was planning on taking the kids away in the summer holidays.

“Laura passed away on the Friday before Mother’s Day and the kids still wanted to put their cards out for their mum.

“It’s obviously very difficult and I’m now going to have take on Laura’s duties.

“We were such a great team. I’ve been preparing the eulogy for her funeral which will be a celebration of her life.”

Scott also thanked all of those who had donated to a Go Fund Me page that had been set up in Laura’s memory.

He added: “A few of Laura’s friends had approached me and asked to set something up.

“I’ve been so grateful for all the messages of condolences people have been sending through.”

Laura’s funeral will be on Friday at 11.30am at Dundee Crematorium,.

Laura is survived by Scott and her children Irvine, Kaitlyn, Blaike, Kristal and Adelaid.