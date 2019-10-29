Partick visit is ‘massive’ test of title hopes says Tangerines boss Robbie

Dundee United manager Robbie Neilson has labelled tonight’s visit of Partick to Tannadice as a “massive” game in the context of their Championship title hopes.

Ian McCall brings his Jags side to the City of Discovery tonight sitting bottom of the table, while United are top, three points clear of nearest rivals Ayr United.

With 10 games played, the Terrors are where they want to be as they eye up promotion to the Premiership.

However, boss Robbie is aware that can all change very quickly with a trip to third-placed Inverness on Saturday following the Thistle clash.

“We’ve just played the first game of the second quarter so there’s still a long way to go but it’s nice to have a wee lead but we know with two games coming up in five days that can change quickly,” he said.

“But there’s an opportunity for us to really put the foot down here and I think the Partick game will be massive because, if we can get a result in that, we then go up to Inverness who at the moment are one of the main challengers for us.”

Robbie was pleased to see left-back Jamie Robson return from injury in Saturday’s 2-0 win over Dunfermline.

He added: “The last couple of weeks have been difficult without Jamie because we’ve had to shift the back four.

“We’ve had a right-back at left-back and a centre-half at right-back and it never really gave us any balance, so we were desperate to get him back.

“We pushed him quite hard to get here and I think it told at the end. The last 30 minutes he was flagging a wee bit but he definitely gave us the quality and allowed Liam Smith to get down the right and give us more of an attacking threat on that side.”