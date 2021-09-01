Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Partick Thistle fan who denies shouting racist remarks at Arbroath match is banned from Angus

By Ross Gardiner
September 1, 2021, 8:00 am Updated: September 1, 2021, 8:14 am
Action from the match at Gayfield at the centre of the allegations.
A football fan has denied shouting racist remarks at an Arbroath FC match.

Manpreet Singh is facing a charge of acting in a threatening or abusive manner at Gayfield Park during Arbroath’s 3-1 victory over the Partick Thistle on August 21.

The 21-year-old pled not guilty to allegations that during the cinch Scottish Championship fixture between Thistle and the Lichties, he shouted, swore and repeatedly shouted racist remarks.

Glaswegian Singh appeared before Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown at Forfar Sheriff Court.

Move to ban accused from football

Fiscal Depute Jill Drummond had asked the sheriff to apply special bail conditions which would have prevented Singh, of Broomknowes Road, from attending any Scottish Premiership, Scottish Championship, Scottish League One or Scottish League Two fixtures before his trial.

Ms Drummond explained the reasoning behind the request was that a football banning order would be considered should Singh be found guilty or plead guilty at a later date.

However, Singh’s defence solicitor Keith Sym explained that by imposing such conditions, his client would be unable to continue his community and charity work and would be denied his hobby.

Gayfield Park, Arbroath. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

He also explained Singh is involved in the running of a supporters’ bus, which travels to the Firhill club’s away games.

He said he would not be opposed to a condition which prohibited his client from entering Gayfield or the town of Arbroath.

Mr Sym said: “He is a Partick Thistle season ticket holder.

“He organises charity collections for food banks and the Beatson Institute (for Cancer Research) within the ground.

“He will be denied (the ability) to take part in one of his main hobbies.”

Banned from Angus

Mr Sym acknowledged there are no other Angus clubs in the Scottish Championship and stated Singh would not attend the clubs’ second clash of the season on the east coast on January 29, should conditions be imposed requiring him to.

Sheriff Martin-Brown set a trial date of January 13, 2022 for Singh.

The sheriff released him on bail but prohibited him from entering the county of Angus except for court appearances.

Arbroath won the match 3-1, thanks to a Michael McKenna double and a Nicky Low strike.