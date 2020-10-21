Partick Thistle boss Ian McCall says he is devastated for Declan Glass after the Dundee United youngster underwent knee surgery.

The 20-year-old faces a lengthy lay-off following yesterday’s operation on an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury he suffered on loan at Thistle.

Glass – who helped Cove Rangers win League Two in 2019/20 before returning to Tannadice to become a Championship title winner – was crocked in a friendly against Ayr United on September 30 and could be out of action for up to nine months.

But former Tangerines gaffer McCall has tipped the talented midfielder to have a bright future in the game.

He said: “I am absolutely gutted for young Declan. I am sure that he will make a full recovery and has a big future in the game.”

In a statement on their official website, the Jags added: “Following Dundee United’s confirmation that Declan Glass has undergone knee surgery, everyone at Partick Thistle would like to wish Declan the very best in his recovery.

“Declan had joined Thistle on loan last month before sustaining this cruel injury following an innocuous challenge in a pre-season friendly against Ayr United at Firhill.

“As well as wishing Declan all the best, we’d like to thank Dundee United, Micky Mellon and Tony Asghar for their professionalism around both the loan opportunity and the management of the situation following the injury.”