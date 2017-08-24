Participants thanked as Dundee Kiltwalk raises whopping £250k for charities

Sign up to our Daily newsletter

Dundee’s Kiltwalk is estimated to have raised an incredible £250,000 for charity.

Organisers said a massive thank you to everyone who took part in the fundraising event, which was held on Sunday in glorious sunshine.

Walkers set off from the world famous Old Course in St Andrews to tackle the 25-mile Mighty Stride.

Big Stroll walkers started their 11-mile route from Tayport, while the final group set off from HMS Unicorn at Victoria Dock for the six-mile Wee Wander.

All three of the walks finished at the Kiltwalk Village at Monifieth Beach.

Money raised will go towards dozens of charities.

A Kiltwalk spokeswoman said: “There were about 2,000 people taking part, raising money for various charities.

“It will be a little while before the final figures are added up. However, we have estimated that about £250,000 will have been raised from the Kiltwalk between St Andrews and Monifieth.”

The Kiltwalk initiative is backed by The Hunter Foundation, a charity established by entrepreneur and philanthropist Sir Tom Hunter.

He tops up every pound raised with an additional 40p, bringing the Dundee total to £250,000.

Sir Tom — who was at the start of the walk in St Andrews and walked part of the route — described the atmosphere at the walk as incredible.

He added: “The success of the Kiltwalk is down to the amazing people who sign up and take part, walking for charities close to their hearts.

“The atmosphere on Sunday was incredible, with everyone united in walking for good causes.”

The Mighty Stride was led out by John MacGillivray, 44, from Dundee, and his daughter Aria, two, who has achondroplasia, a form of dwarfism, and hydrocephalus, a build-up of fluid on the brain.

They were raising funds for Spina Bifida Hydrocephalus Scotland and the Dwarf Sports Association.

John said: “I am so proud we led out the walk. Aria’s condition means she has mobility needs.

“I hope this instilled in her that her differences don’t have to hold her back.”