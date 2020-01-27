Dunfermline ‘not getting carried away’ as they close gap on Dundee to a single point

Dunfermline manager Stevie Crawford insists his side won’t be getting carried away as they closed the gap to Dundee and the promotion play-offs to one point.

The Pars’ 2-0 win over the Dark Blues on Friday night moved them to within a point of James McPake’s men in fourth (see highlights below).

The Fifers dominated at East End Park as Ryan Dow and Kevin Nisbet goals gave them a vital three points after five games without a victory.However, Crawford said: “We’re not getting too carried away.

“I keep saying it and, I don’t want to sound boring and repetitive, but you can win a couple of games in this league and be looking at the play-offs then lose a couple of games and you’re looking at relegation.

“The boys have worked extremely hard, bought into it and, when questions are being asked about how our season is going to go, to a man they deserve an enormous amount of credit for the way they performed on Friday.”

The Pars boss reserved special praise for striker Nisbet as he hit his 22nd goal of the season amid reports Rangers and others are monitoring his progress as the January transfer window draws to a close.

Crawford added: “He’s playing with a lot of confidence, scoring goals and he will attract attention.

“It’s a good problem for us. It’s been a number of years since Dunfermline last sold a player and, if he’s going to attract interest from other teams, I’m sure the chairman will be happy.

“However, we won’t be looking to move Kevin on in the January transfer window.”