Pars fancying chances in a ‘must-win’ for Utd – Robbie

Dundee United manager Robbie Neilson believes an in-form Dunfermline side will come to Tannadice today “fancying their chances” as his men seek to return to winning ways.

Stevie Crawford’s Pars are unbeaten in their last four matches after enduring a tough start to this Championship season.

United, on the other hand, have lost their last two, 1-0 at Alloa and 4-0 at Queen of the South.

They will hope a return to home soil will spark a revival. However, boss Robbie is wary of the Fife side’s threat.

“They’ve made quite a number of changes from the last time we played them,” he said.

“They’ve got the boy Harry Cochrane and Greg Kiltie as well, he’s a very good player and I’m surprised they got him actually.

“They’ve picked up after having a wee difficult period for a while but had a great result at the weekend (a 3-2 win over Ayr).

“They’ll be coming to Tannadice, having seen the two results we’ve had recently, and fancying their chances.”

On the expectation they’ll return to winning ways at home, Tangerines gaffer Robbie added: “Every game is a must-win game when you’re at Tannadice, it’s Dundee United.

“When you look at our form, the first two away games of the season against Partick and Dunfermline we did brilliant.We won the two games.

© SNS

“However, the last three games we’ve not played as well as we wanted.

“There’s factors within that. We’ve had to chop and change players and positions because of injuries and we’ve had a number of key ones out.

“We’re starting to get them back again, back on grass pitches and back at Tannadice, so we’re expecting a different team.”

Star striker Lawrence Shankland, who scored a brace the last time the two teams met in a 2-0 win for United at East End Park in August, will be a key figure this afternoon.

Though Robbie is happy with the hitman’s form since joining up in the summer from Ayr United, he knows his squad have the ability to get goals from other areas of the pitch despite relying on ‘Shanks’.

“It is important to get goals elsewhere but every team in the world relies on their main striker,” he added.

“It’s alright saying ‘he’s scoring all the goals’ but he’s the guy that plays every week and gets in those positions.

“It’s just the way it goes. I’d like to get more goals within the team but we’ve scored a number outwith Lawrence.”