A parrot-loving pensioner threatened to take an axe to his neighbour over concerns engine fumes from a classic car could harm his birds.

James Craig, 66, erupted just three weeks after his new neighbours moved in to his street.

Craig shouted at Keith Davidson: “I’ll do your car with an axe, that’ll sort it. Then I’ll do you with it.”

He was fined after pleading guilty to behaving abusively at Braeside Cottages, Burnside of Duntrune.

Parrot concern

Dundee Sheriff Court was told how Mr Davidson decided to carry out work on his car, which required keeping the engine to be running.

Craig approached Mr Davidson just after 10am while he was under the bonnet of the car.

“The accused was inches away from the complainer and told him to turn the car engine off,” prosecutor Rachel Hill said.

“However, the complainer refused. The accused then stormed off into his shed before returning.”

Solicitor Angela McLardy said Craig had become concerned for the welfare of his outdoor tropical birds.

She said: “Everything was great, he had invited the neighbours in for coffees and had been quite friendly.

“Unfortunately, they advised him they were bringing their classic car with them in the back garden.

“Mr Craig has rare tropical birds including a red-faced parrot. The neighbour running the engine and the carbon monoxide was concerning him.

“Tempers flared far too quickly.”

Fined

Police were contacted and Craig was given an undertaking to appear at court following his arrest.

The pensioner, however, breached the terms of the undertaking by making abusive remarks to Mr Davidson and his partner a few days later.

Appearing from custody, Craig pled guilty to adopting an aggressive attitude, making threats towards him and his property, shouting and swearing on May 9 before contacting Mr Davidson on May 16.

Sheriff Gregor Murray fined Craig £400, saying: “I understand you are upset but there’s other ways you can deal with this.”