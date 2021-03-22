Ewan Gurr: Parliamentary majority hangs in the balance ahead of Scotland going to the polls

Tomorrow we commiserate, rather than celebrate, the fact it will be exactly one year since our country went into lockdown, when pubs were closed, restaurants shut their doors and churches fell irredeemably silent.

Within weeks, the shutters came down and the boards went up. Within months, face masks went on and distancing vibes were sent out and now – here we are – having, let’s be brutally honest, lost a whole year.

Yet, others have lost more.

Last week, I sat with a friend who lost her husband during lockdown. He was 35 years old and his passing, not Covid-related, was sudden.

Most tragic is, as some have locked down and others shielded, those who are bereaved have been locked out of love and shielded from comfort.

The need to socially embrace and self-insulate is replaced instead with a demand to socially distance and to self-isolate.

Thinking about loss in a current affairs context.

It is unavoidable not to consider the mounting pressure upon Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, who is clearly facing a political fight for her job.

© PA

Last Thursday, the committee investigating the Scottish Government’s handling of sexual harassment allegations voted by five votes to four in favour of the view she misled Parliament.

A poll by Opinium Research held a week prior to the judgment found 51% of respondents believe, if Ms Sturgeon is found to have broken the ministerial code, she should resign by contrast to 35% who believed she should not.

A statement, released by the first minister’s chief of staff, said: “It is clear opposition members of this committee had pre-judged the first minister at the outset of the inquiry.”

Her political opponents have, of course, sought to capitalise.

Ruth Davidson, leader of the Conservatives in the Scottish Parliament at First Minister’s Questions last Thursday, said: “The circumstances demand that someone loses their job over this – it could be the permanent secretary, it could be the first minister’s chief of staff, it could be the first minister herself but, really, shouldn’t it be all of them?”

Let us consider for a moment though that this debacle results in a scalp and Nicola Sturgeon steps down. Her resignation, coinciding with passing the most illiberal legislation in a generation, allegations of an absence of sexual self-restraint by senior officials and the anti-democratic sacking of diverse voices on gender equality all within a month of one another, could not be worse timing with less than 50 days until an election.

Tomorrow marks the one-year anniversary of the first lockdown, but we also expect James Hamilton QC to issue his verdict on the investigation and many believe his judgment will define whether Ms Sturgeon does or does not stand down.

Whatever the outcome, there is no doubt her ability to secure a parliamentary majority hangs in the balance as does her mandate for a second independence referendum.