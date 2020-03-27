Parks across Perth and Kinross shut due to coronavirus outbreak

Play parks across Perthshire have been shut in a bid to help tackle the coronavirus crisis.

On Wednesday, Perth and Kinross Council announced it had sealed off its public play parks until further notice.

This comes after people up and down the country were told not to leave their house unless it was to get essential supplies such as food and medicine or for exercise once a day.

A spokesperson for the local authority said: “Following the latest government advice, we are shutting all public play areas until further notice to help with the national effort to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

“We will reopen them as soon as we receive instructions to say it is safe to do so.

“Your cooperation is greatly appreciated during these unprecedented times.

“Our public parks are still available for taking daily exercise, however, please do remember that gatherings of more than two are restricted to household members only.”

Dundee City Council took a similar decision yesterday by shutting all children’s play parks during the coronavirus lock down.