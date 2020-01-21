Parking talks held as residents are left stuck in their driveways at popular Dundee sports facility

Talks have taken place between residents and a city sports club over parking issues which have left cars blocked in during football matches and training sessions.

Vice-chairman of Dundee East Community Sports Club (DECSC) Peter Ryder and local resident Arlene Robertson met yesterday evening to discuss complaints about spectator parking outside her house during events which take place at the facility.

Arlene, who has lived on Baldovie Road for 25 years, says until October 2019 they never had a problem.

But she claims after the introduction of a new all weather football pitch at the facility, in excess of 50 cars can be parked near her home on a single occasion.

The pitches, which are run by Dundee East Community Sports Club and house Broughty Athletic JFC, are also used by various other sports groups across the city.

Arlene said: “The meeting was quite constructive however there is no parking provision at all there for cars and there’s not a lot the club can do about it.

“They did say they would look at the introduction of bollards but nothing is going to happen any time soon.

“We are basically living in an over-spill car park for the sports club when there are teams playing there.

“On Saturday there were 27 cars parked on the pavement on the road up to the park.

“There’s a bollard on the entrance road and somebody knocked that down.

“We are stuck and there are times we just physically can’t leave because we are blocked in.”

Another move suggested to resolve the issue was to have stewards in place to try to police the parking.

But Arlene said: “I want Dundee City Council or the Dundee East Community Sports Club to take action to put bollards on the access road which can stop people coming round and also make it safe.

“It’s just the selfishness of some people, we have had private signs that we went to the expense of putting up as well and people don’t care, they just park anyway.

“There was 50-60 cars a week past on Saturday when Broughty Athletic were playing Carnoustie.”

A Dundee City Council spokeswoman said: “We will look into this and take appropriate action where necessary.”

Mr Ryder of Dundee East Community Sports Club has been contacted for comment.