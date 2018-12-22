Saturday, December 22nd 2018 Show Links
Free parking in Perth and Kinross centres to continue beyond Christmas

by Reporter
December 22, 2018, 6:06 am
Free weekend parking introduced to tempt people into Perth and Kinross town centres for Christmas shopping will run until the new year.

Council bosses lifted charges at a number of car parks on Saturdays in a bid to get tills ringing before Christmas Day.

With the sales kicking in immediately afterwards, the scheme will continue for the final Saturday of the year, December 29, to entice bargain hunters.

Off-street car parks with waived fees on Saturdays include 20 in Perth city centre, three each in Blairgowrie and Pitlochry, two in Dunkeld and James Square in Crieff.

