Parking problems in Dundee’s West End to be tackled

West End residents say they are “hugely positive” that a solution to long-standing parking problems in the area will finally be found.

Councillors in Dundee agreed to explore new ways of tackling the issues that locals have been complaining about for a number of years.

At the moment, residents claim they can’t get their own cars out of their drives and garages due to people parking in the street all day while they attend work in the city centre.

There are also concerns that local businesses have been forced to close because shoppers can’t find anywhere to park nearby.

Peter Menzies, chairman of West End Community Council, said he was delighted that councillors had agreed to look at tackling the issues that are having a “devastating affect” on local residents and businesses.

He told the Tele: “It is excellent news that the council has agreed to address these problems.

“Everyone living in the West End experiences misery on a daily basis because of the parking problems.

“I hope after this we are getting closer to solving them.”

At a meeting of the council’s city development committee last night, members agreed that the parking problems should be addressed alongside the economic and retail issues in the area.

They agreed to a suggestion to broaden the remit of a working party — which is currently looking at the Perth Road district shopping area — to look at parking, too.

Councillor Fraser Macpherson had asked the committee to undertake a further informal consultation with community groups, local residents, the business community and the universities to find which measures to resolve the parking issues would have public support — although no specific proposals have yet been put forward.

Elaine Kuwahara, a West End resident who spoke at the meeting about the problem that locals faced, said she hoped an end to the issues was in sight.

She said: “The West End should be a showcase for the rest of Dundee.

“We are so close to the Waterfront and the V&A but we are completely congested. Things have to improve.”

West End councillor Richard McCready said: “I am pleased that the council eventually agreed to take some action with regard to car parking in the West End

“Car parking is clearly a big issue in the West End.

“One size does not fit all and we need to look at ways of dealing with some of the car parking issues in the area.

“We should be looking to bring forward solutions tailored to local needs.”