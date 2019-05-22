Parking on Dundee street ‘disgraceful’ with cars queued up next to Eurobins

Stronger enforcement action may be needed in a bid to tackle rogue parking on a city street, neighbours have said.

Residents in Rosefield Street, in the West End, said some of the parking in the road was “nothing short of disgraceful”.

Recent pictures show vehicles parked parallel with Eurobins, with cars parked on either side of the road causing problems for motorists travelling down the street.

It is believed refuse collections have even been rescheduled after lorries were unable to access the bins.

Some residents said the problem has only been “amplified” by recent scaffolding work which has reduced the number of spaces further.

Daniel Kina, 37, who has lived in the street for more than two years said: “People are forced to double park beside the bins due to limited spaces. It doesn’t seem to be causing any problem for residents with cars on the street as no one is ever blocked in.

“The problem is, I think the street actually needs more bins as the rubbish is over flowing in most cases but it is a double-edge sword – more bins equal less parking.”

It was reported at a recent West End Community Council meeting that a fire truck had difficulty getting past the parked cars.

One woman, who declined to be named, said: “I’m quite small so when I’m crossing the road I’m actually having to walk into the middle of the road in some cases to see if there is any on-coming traffic.

“It’s nothing short of disgraceful the way some people have parked on the street.

“It wouldn’t surprise me if a fire truck has struggled on occasion as sometimes the street is really bad with double parked cars.”

Councillor Fraser Macpherson said: “This has been an issue in not only Rosefield Street but a number of streets in the local area. There are discussions to try to find an enforcement solution to tackle this issue with Police Scotland and local parking enforcement officers.”

A Dundee City Council spokesman said: “We will be looking into this situation.”