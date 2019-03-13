Parking meters vandalised in Angus for fourth time since November

Vandals have again targeted parking meters installed by Angus Council, this time in Arbroath.

The machines in Leonard Street and Helen Street are reported to be out of action. The police confirmed they are investigating the incidents.

Vandals targeted meters in Brechin in December, with fire- raising attacks on machines in car parks on City Road, Church Street and Maisondieu Lane.

Four machines were put out of action, with Angus Council citing a repair bill of £6,500.

A month later, again in Brechin, a pay-and- display machine was vandalised on Market Street.

In Montrose, machines at two car parks were put out of action after being glued up.

The incidents happened at the Baltic Street short-stay car park and the Lower Hall Street long-stay site.

The meters were installed on November 1.