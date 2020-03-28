Parking meters across Angus taken out of action due to coronavirus

Parking meters across Angus are being taken out of action to allow council staff to focus on essential services.
Angus Council has announced it has bagged up all of its off-street parking meters and the measure will be will be in place for the foreseeable future.
A spokesperson for the local authority said: “We are bagging all of our off-street parking meters, taking them temporarily out of use with immediate effect.
“This allows us to redeploy our community enforcement team in support of delivering vital services to our communities.
“We will be assessing its impact on other areas of paying to park in Angus, including permits and online payment to ensure that no one is financially disadvantaged.”
