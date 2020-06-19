Parking Lot Social brings movies, car-a-oke, silent disco and bingo to Dundee with touring drive-in festival

A drive-in tour featuring films, a silent disco and bingo – amongst other things – is coming to Dundee in September.

Hosted by XL Event Lab, The Parking Lot Social will offer families an evening of fun – without ever having to get out of their cars.

Each night in Dundee, 250 carloads will enjoy films, car-a-oke, bingo, silent disco, live bands, quizzes, comedy and food all done in a safe, socially distant way.

For families with younger children, a ‘Social Kids’ event will offer content adapted to a younger, family-oriented audience and an earlier start time.

Attendees will take part in the interactive event from their own cars, parked in front of a vast custom-made performance set which will include two 40ft screens, a 52ft fire hydrant and inflatable gorillas.

The drive-in tour will stop in Dundee from September 2 to 6, although the exact location has not yet been confirmed.

Audio will be transmitted directly from the stage to custom-made wireless headphones and through a dedicated FM radio channel for listening via the car stereo.

The whole event is designed with social distancing in mind, from entering the site, getting food delivered and taking a trip to the loo.

The company, which entered the Guinness Book of Records last year for creating the world’s biggest bouncy castle, will also host events in Edinburgh, Glasgow, Perth, Aberdeen and Inverness.

Josh Kinnersley, Chief Operating Officer at XL Event Lab, said: “It really feels like everyone could do with a bit of fun just now and for us that’s vast screens, massive rainbow fire hydrants and gorillas.

“Each night on the Scottish tour is shaping up to be amazing, with the most feel-good entertainment being lined up for everyone coming along, whether they like snuggling up to a good film, belting out the classics or showing off their quiz skills.

“It’s all being done safely and responsibly, so guests and staff can take part in this interactive drive-in festival without worry.

“We’re working closely with local authorities to make sure that what we’ve got planned is going to be allowed and within guidelines.

“Over the years we’ve given over a million people around the world extraordinary experiences and we’re ready to give Scotland a (parking) lot more.”

Tickets to The Parking Lot Social will be released in stages with Edinburgh available now at Seetickets.com. To find out more go to https://theparkinglotsocial.com/uk/

TOUR DATES

Edinburgh: 5-9th August, Dalkeith Country Park

Glasgow: 12-16th August, venue TBA

Perth: 19-23rd August, venue TBA

Aberdeen: 26-30th August, venue TBA

Dundee: 2-6th September, venue TBA

Inverness: 9-13th September, venue TBA