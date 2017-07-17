Parking to be lost on one of Dundee’s busiest roads during £230k roadworks

Roadworks costing more than £230,000 are to be carried out on one of Dundee’s busiest roads this month.

The “routine maintenance” will see a section of Perth Road between Hawkhill and Roseangle closed for four weeks while Tayside Contracts resurfaces the route.

Dundee City Council senior engineer Les Grubb said he “sympathised” with businesses which will have no parking available in front of their premises for the duration of the work.

Although utility firms have been working in the area in recent months, Mr Grubb said it was the first time in more than 30 years that road maintenance has been carried out.

He added: “This work will cost Dundee City Council £230,000-£240,000.

“We’ll be replacing 40mm of the existing surface and carrying out any localised repairs to manhole covers and hydrants and replacing the road markings.

“At this stage, there are no plans to change double yellow lines or reconfigure parking bays — everything will be going back exactly as it was.

“We carried out similar works from the West Park Road junction to the Blackness Avenue junction last year and this is a very similar operation.

“We managed to carry out those works within three weeks — we envisage this may take slightly longer given the number of junctions along this section of Perth Road.”

Mr Grubb added: “We do sympathise with businesses and residents in the area. We’ve had a small number of businesses getting in touch to clarify the work being undertaken.

“We will be working Monday to Friday from 11am-8pm and on Saturdays from 11am-6pm to ensure businesses can still have goods delivered.

“There will be no work carried out on Sundays to offer some respite.

“The parking facilities behind the shopping precinct will still be accessible from the Roseangle end of Perth Road.

“I must stress there will be access to the off-street parking for road users but this will be a construction site so they will experience delays.

“While I accept work has been carried out by other bodies, the road has had more than 30 years of wear and tear and damage from excavation works so the work is unavoidable.”