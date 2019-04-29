Parking fine for blood donor car at Dundee’s Ninewells Hospital ‘madness’ says MSP

The Scottish National Blood Transfusion Services has said it will appeal a parking ticket issued to one of its vehicles while parked in the charity’s own reserved space at Ninewells Hospital.

One motorist pictured the “bizarre” moment near James Arnott Drive when an officer for parking firm Saba began issuing the tickets.

He said as many as six vehicles were slapped with tickets along the stretch of road.

The driver – who declined to be named – said: “There were a number of cars parked quite dangerously on the stretch of road in my opinion and were rightly hit with tickets.

“Some of them appeared almost abandoned. I don’t know what the circumstances were for vehicles being parked in the manner they were.

“I noticed the vehicle which was clearly marked with the Give Blood logo was also hit, which was bizarre. It would appear no one is safe.”

North East region Scottish Conservative MSP Bill Bowman labelled Saba’s actions as “absolute madness”.

He added: “This is exactly the kind of service that reserved parking is meant to protect.”

A spokeswoman for Scottish National Blood Transfusion Services said: “We are aware of inappropriate parking by the general public and this caused issues.

“This ticket appears to have been put on one of our clearly liveried vehicles in error and we are already in discussions with NHS Tayside and the contracted car parking supplier to cancel it.”

West End councillor Fraser Macpherson branded the latest parking fiasco as “ridiculous” and said: “The parking area is quite clearly marked and I’m hoping they will be able to appeal and common sense will prevail.

“The officer in this instance has clearly used the wrong judgment.”

A Saba spokeswoman said: “NHS Tayside building work has closed the blood transfusion service bays at Ninewells and some temporary signage/bays have clearly confused matters.

“At the request and in the full knowledge of a representative of NHS Tayside, enforcement was carried out against vehicles parked in this non-permitted parking area.

“We are in discussions with NHS Tayside to resolve the issue.”