Parking charges suspended at Ninewells until January 2021, Holyrood confirms

Scottish Health Secretary Jeane Freeman has confirmed that there will be no car parking charges at Dundee’s Ninewells Hospital until January 2021.

On 30 March 2020, car park providers a Ninewells, Glasgow Royal Infirmary and Edinburgh Royal Infirmary agreed to remove charges for staff, visitors, and patients for three months.

This was then extended until 30 September 2020, with providers now agreeing to extend arrangements until January 2021.

These are the only three hospitals in Scotland where it is not free to park.

Ms Freeman said: “In March I wrote to the car park providers at these three PFI hospitals urging them to suspend car parking charges for staff and patients for at least the duration that NHS Scotland remained on an emergency footing. I am pleased they agreed to do this and extended the arrangements until September 2020.

“As we continue to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic, I am pleased that we are able to extend the free car parking arrangements until January 2021.

“This extension continues to support staff and remove the barriers to our staff working with the NHS during these unprecedented times.

“The Scottish Government is continuing to work on a long-term solution to the issue of car parking charges.”