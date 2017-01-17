Parking charges are to be reinstated at Perth’s Canal Street car park.

The council has used the charge-free period since the multi-storey facility reopened for the Christmas lights switch-on to incorporate feedback from car park users on the new layout.

However, the charge of £1 per hour, up to a maximum of £8 for 10 hours, is being reintroduced from today.

Current season ticket and permit holders are being contacted regarding new access arrangements.

The £1.7 million refit has created wider spaces and approaches to the up and down ramps, and introduced pay on exit.