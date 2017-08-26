Parking charges at leisure pool on horizon

Free parking at Perth leisure pool will end in a matter of months.

Thousands of motorists take advantage of free parking at the Dewars Centre car park but Live Active Leisure (LAL) has finally called time on the loophole and announced charges will come into effect from mid-November.

Board members of Perth’s biggest leisure group have finally lost patience with workers and shoppers using their car park and will introduce charges at the site.

Paul Cromwell, head of operations at LAL, said: “The issue of non-customers parking on this site has long been a source of frustration for our customers.

“And as one of the few non-charging car parks in Perth city, it has been full on a number of occasions, meaning customers can’t park and visit the venues.

“The introduction of low parking charges, including the first 15 minutes free for drop-off and pick-ups, means customers will have an improved experience when visiting us.”