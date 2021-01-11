Students at a Dundee halls of residence may come back from the Christmas break to find their rooms flooded and their belongings damaged.

A flood gushed through block D of Parker House last week after a boiler leak, causing water to pour down the walls and stairs.

Those who remained in the flats over the Christmas break videoed the flood as it happened and documented the damage it has caused.

Those students still at the Parker House complex have since been moved to other empty rooms and the power in the block has temporarily been switched off.

Students to be given compensation for damage

The halls, on Parker Street, are run by iQ, which has said any damage to students’ property will be covered by the insurance policy as part of the tenancy agreement.

Students will also be given £20 compensation for any food in fridges that has been spoiled.

© Gareth Jennings/DCT Media

A spokeswoman for iQ said: “As soon as we were made aware of the leak, we immediately moved affected students to alternative rooms at Parker House.

“Our contractors swiftly attended the site to make the necessary repairs.

“As per our tenancy agreement, students can claim for any damage to the property cause by the leak.

“We have been in touch with Dundee Student Renters’ Union, and will continue to keep affected students updated.”

Union blasts lack of communication during stressful coronavirus pandemic

However, Dundee Student Renters’ Union has criticised iQ’s lack of communication with its student tenants at Parker House.

Jake Mace, acting general secretary at the union, insisted students do not need this worry on top of an already stressful time during the coronavirus pandemic.

© Supplied by Dundee Student Rente

He said: “From the video it looks like quite a big flood and some people say they have received no communication about it.

“The students in the affected block have been told and moved into some empty flats they have managed to find.

“But if students need to get back for their books or to do their essays they need to be able to get back into their rooms when they need to.

“I want reassurances this will not happen in any other parts of the building because people are already having a difficult time in lockdown.

© Gareth Jennings/DCT Media

“We want to make sure this is not an ongoing issue for students getting back to their flats after being away for Christmas and don’t know what they are coming back to.

“By the looks of it significant repairs will be needed and this is a really urgent issue.

“We want the students to be treated fairly, that is what we are campaigning for.”

He added students at Parker House who have been affected by the flood can contact the union to get support with their tenancy.

The renters’ union added although students from all over Dundee stay in Parker House, most attend Abertay University.

A spokesman for Abertay University added: “We are aware of the issue and Parker House has confirmed that all students affected were safely moved to alternative rooms within the same building soon after the problem was reported.”

Last year, the Tele sent a special delivery to students who were self-isolating in the halls.