Parked cars next to temporary Dundee bus stop ‘will cause accident’

A former bus driver has claimed a temporary bus stop in Whitfield which is surrounded by workmen’s parked cars is “an accident waiting to happen”.

Jim Donald, 58, says the halt in Summerfield Avenue is causing problems for vehicles going in both directions.

He said the car drivers, who are not breaking any laws as there are no yellow lines, are forcing buses to pull up a significant distance from the stop to let passengers on and off.

Jim, who drove with Travel Dundee for more than 14 years, said some passengers are being left in the lurch completely as bus drivers have failed to see them behind parked vans at the stop before their route continues into Lothian Crescent.

Speaking to the Tele, the former driver condemned the positioning of the stop directly opposite the Maybole Place junction and called for it to be moved further down Summerfield Avenue, or for a permanent stop to be introduced to prevent vehicles from parking there.

He said: “I know my daughter has had a few issues getting her buggy on to the bus due to cars parking there.

“I feel sorry for the drivers as well because they have no other option but to park further up the road to allow passengers to board.

“The bus stop is probably too close to the corner before the turn-off into Summerfield Avenue. There is an accident just waiting to happen because people are sometimes walking through the parked cars to flag the bus down.”

Services including the 15 and 17 stop on Summerfield Avenue every 10 minutes.

Jim, from Whitfield, added: “The builders currently working on the new houses in Summerfield Avenue do have limited spaces. There are however a number of places to park near to where Kellyfield Primary School used to sit, which would mean there is a wee walk up to the site.

“A temporary stop should only be there for a few months — this has been there well over a year.”

Whitfield resident Jackie Whelan, 53, a supermarket worker, agreed the bus stop was too close to the corner, but added she hadn’t had any issues accessing it.

She said: “The stop used to be further down the road, which was a designated stop with yellow lines.

“I understand it was moved while the works were carried out on the new development. There isn’t a great deal of parking so I could understand why some workmen are there. I haven’t had any issues myself but it maybe wasn’t the best place to relocate the stop.”

A Dundee City Council spokeswoman said: “We are aware of the situation and we will contact the site agent.”