Parked car left a write-off after being crashed into in the West End

A West End driver has been left unable to get to work after her car was written off by a reckless driver.

The £7,000 car, a red Seat hatchback, was wrecked after a group of young men in a black Ford Focus reportedly crashed into it. The incident took place at 3am yesterday on Seymour Street.

The vehicle’s owner, who asked to remain anonymous, said: “I think the car’s been written off, I haven’t had the insurance company come forward yet.

“I’m relieved that nobody was in the car when it was hit, but it’s still really frustrating.

“It seems so strange, because this is a relatively safe area, but I guess it could happen anywhere.

“I was actually asleep when it happened – I got a call from two of my neighbours who saw it take place.

“It’s really frustrating because I work in Glenrothes and right now I don’t have any way of getting through there.”

It is believed the Ford which struck the car has now been recovered on the nearby Tait’s Lane.

The owner of the red hatchback has also asked any members of the public who may know who was behind the crime to come forward.

She added: “If anyone knows anything, please inform the police on 101. If we don’t find whoever did it then I’m worried that I’ll be out of pocket.”

Police Scotland have been approached for comment.