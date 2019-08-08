Parents to give back to Dundee’s Ninewells for caring for son Anakin, who has rare disease

The parents of a little boy who was born with a rare kidney disease are aiming to raise cash to help the hospital which is caring for him.

Anakin Forbes was diagnosed with congenital nephrotic syndrome just days after he was born at Ninewells Hospital in May 2017.

The rare condition affects the kidneys, leaving them unable to retain any protein. Only about one in every 50,000 kids in the UK are diagnosed per year.

Anakin’s diagnosis left his parents Stephen Forbes and Josephine Dalziel stunned.

Stephen, from Fintry, said: “Everything seemed fine when he was born.

“Then on the very day we were due to leave the hospital a doctor came to tell us that something was wrong.”

The whole family were taken by ambulance to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Glasgow where Stephen and Jo were eventually given the news that Anakin was suffering from the rare condition.

The couple were told that Anakin could suffer kidney failure between the ages of one and three.

The shock diagnosis forced them to leave their lives in Dundee behind.

Stephen said: “We had to give up our jobs because we were down in Glasgow for nine and a half months.

“We were lucky that we managed to find accommodation because it all happened at such short notice.

“Nephrotic syndrome is rare in itself but Anakin has what is called congenital nephrotic syndrome.

“I think there have been only about nine cases of the condition in the past 20 years.”

Over the last couple of years the family have become used to the emotional rollercoaster of dealing with Anakin’s illness.

It is a daily fight which can involve extremely serious conditions arising at any given time.

Anakin has been forced to spend a great deal of his young life in hospital.

Stephen said: “In February we travelled to Glasgow for a check-up when Anakin went into cardiac arrest.

“The doctors had to do CPR to save his life – but it’s safe to say he almost died.

“He has spent almost his whole life in hospital.

“But he now knows all the medical equipment like the stethoscopes and makes wee noises when he sees them.”

It is hoped that Anakin will be able to receive a kidney transplant at some point next year.

Stephen himself is keen to be the donor, after it was revealed he could be the best chance of giving Anakin the help he needs.

He explained: “We’ve done all the tests and it was found that I am the best match to him. I have to go to the adult hospital in Glasgow to find out more about what is involved.

“It’s definitely a scary thought but there is no question that I would do it.”

The family are planning a special fundraising day to help collect funds to buy a special dialysis chair for the hospital.

Stephen said: “These chairs cost about £3,000. We want to get one for Anakin’s ward to make the kids more comfortable.

“We would be happy for it to be used by any other child to get treatment as well.”

The fundraiser will be held in September at the David Lloyd health club in Dundee. It will feature entertainment including a quiz and live music.