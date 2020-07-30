Parents to be contacted over coming days about back-to-school plans in Dundee

A Dundee City Council education boss has said that parents will be contacted in the coming days about plans to return to schools next month.

The First Minister announced in her briefing on Thursday that schools will reopen from August 11 and pupils will return to full-time learning from August 18.

She said that due to some pupils being away from a learning environment for almost five months some schools may wish to adopt a phased-return to learning.

Stewart Hunter, the local authority’s children and family services convener, said the plans outlined by the First Minister provided a “reassuring clarity”.

He said: “Arrangements for getting our young people back in the classroom are at an advanced stage and today’s guidance from the First Minister with the latest scientific advice provides reassuring clarity.

“It supports the planning and preparation work that has been going on across the city detailing how pupils will get back to school.

“I cannot express my gratitude often enough to all of our hard-working staff who are putting in the effort to ensure that school buildings will be ready to fully open to pupils again from August 12.

“The safety of everyone in school buildings, staff and pupils, is of the highest importance and with the help of our trade union colleagues, a consistent and diligent approach is being taken to make sure that each school achieves this.

“It is crucial to note that the city council will be providing ongoing information to families through its website and social media channels.

“An updated Frequently Asked Questions section will be on the website to ensure arrangements for a wide range of issues including transport and school meals are as clear as we can make them.

“Individual schools will be in contact with families in the coming days about the exact details of how the return will happen in their specific establishment.”