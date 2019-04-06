Parents slam Brechin Castle Garden Centre charges after facilities promoted online

The Brechin Castle Garden Centre has faced another online backlash after advertising on social media.

Angry parents again hit out following a 100% price hike to use the centre during the Easter holidays.

It re-opened this week – following a five month closure and a £250,000 investment in the site.

But, as already revealed by the Tele, visitors to the previously free attraction are now expected to pay £7 for children over the age of two and adults. Children over the age of 14 are being charged £5.

A post on the company’s social media page promoting the new facilities was slammed by former visitors.

One social media writer raged: “My son’s been looking forward to this. Now you have to pay to go to a playpark attached to a garden centre! Used to be free! Shocking prices!”

One of the parents reckons the chances of people forking out to go to Brechin Castle Centre is unlikely after the hike. She added: “By all means charge for kids to go into the park, the upgrades have to be paid for somehow, however £5 for adults to watch their kids play in the park is ridiculous. Surely a lower entry price would help make the money back quicker as more people would be willing to go.”

Managing director for the centre, Yvonne Ritchie, said: “We reopened the park on Monday, having been closed for five months.

“In that time, an investment of £250,000 was made by upgrading and adding various new things for families and children to do.

“These include a fairy trail, a maze, a sledge run and a giant sand pit. We have refurbished and upgraded our farm-themed courtyard and also created a new catering unit and seating area, as well as additional toilet facilities.

“Prior to opening on Monday, the park had no admission fee.

“Previously, as the park was free, we did not allow picnics, but people can now take picnics with them.

“All prices are displayed on the way in to the park and we have various family ticket options available.”