Parent claims dangerous parking at Dundee school is putting kids at risk

A parent claims it is only a matter of time before a child is injured or worse due to the dangerous parking at a primary school.

Jack Harvey, whose three young children attend St Francis Primary School, has said he is at his wit’s end over other parents and taxi drivers parking at the “no stopping zone” at the North East Campus.

The dad now fears it will take a child being injured before action is taken at the site, which also contains Quarry View Nursery and Longhaugh Primary.

He said: “The parking has been an ongoing problem at the campus which happens on a daily basis and it is putting the kids at risk.

“Taxis and parents have been stopping on the main road causing other motorists to stop unnecessarily and causing congestion as children leave the school.

“Last year complaints were put in to the police who then came and monitored the situation and took video evidence but the next morning it was back to normal.

“I have also complained to the school a number of times but they blame it on the council not putting in enough parking spaces when the school was built.

“While there isn’t a lot of parking there is a grassy area opposite the building that I use myself, and there are other places to park which aren’t as dangerous.”

Jack believes that traffic wardens should be patrolling the area and handing out fines, as this measure worked before.

He added: “I don’t know who to turn to now, the school know about it but won’t do anything, the council has already put signage up and the police don’t have the resources to stop it.

“It seems like until a child is knocked over and injured, which I personally don’t want to see happen, that nothing will be done. I just want people to recognise the dangers of parking on the main road.”

Dundee City Council said it had campaigned for drivers to ensure they behave in a safe and sensible manner around schools.

A spokesman added: “There are a number of traffic management measures in place at our schools to deter people from parking illegally.

“Each of our schools has a safer route map which highlights parking zones that help cut congestion.

“And there are also other alternatives, such as parking further away from school and encouraging children to walk the rest of the way, if you have to bring your car.

“The city council works with a range of partners, including Police Scotland, to monitor the situation.

“The safety of pupils is paramount.”

Police Scotland were also approached for comment.