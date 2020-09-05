Parents raise concerns about ‘dangerous’ parking at Broughty Ferry schools

Parents claim it’s only a matter of time before a child is injured or worse due to dangerous parking outside schools in Broughty Ferry.

Local residents claim a few “selfish” parents are causing a hazard by parking too close to Barnhill and Forthill primaries.

Local councillor Craig Duncan said he has heard from a number of concerned parents as well as residents and staff at the schools.

Mr Duncan said: “This is a perennial problem which sadly has come about again.

“I have been contacted by local residents, parents, as well as the headteacher from Barnhill, all of whom are very worried about the situation.

“I too am very worried that it is only a matter of time before a child is injured or even worse outside one of these schools.

“I have been to see the parking for myself and it is selfish and inconsiderate as well as being illegal and in many cases even downright dangerous.”

Mr Duncan said that he had been in touch with Police Scotland and the school and was going along to Barnhill on Monday to look at the situation there.

He said: “Some of this parking is downright dangerous and selfish. We are talking about the safety of very young children who might not think twice about running out behind a parked car.

“There are cars on the pavement, on double yellow lines, and generally very badly parked.

“Some parents frankly can get quite aggressive when challenged by this and I have even seen some arguing with the police.

One mum, who asked not to be named, said: “I have seen a few near misses which have really scared me.

“I fear this is an accident waiting to happen, that it’s only a matter of time before a child is seriously hurt.

“It’s only a few parents who are doing this but they cause a serious situation for everyone else.”

A spokesman for Dundee City Council said: “Over the past few years we have been campaigning for drivers to act sensibly around schools and not cause danger to children.

“There are a number of traffic management measures in place at our schools to deter people from parking illegally.

“Each of our schools has a safer route map which highlights parking zones that help cut congestion.

“And there are also other alternatives, such as parking further away from school and encouraging children to walk the rest of the way, if you have to bring your car.

“The city council works with a range of partners, including Police Scotland, to monitor the situation.

“The safety of pupils is paramount.”