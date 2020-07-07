Parents, pupils and schools need to know as soon as possible about return to class, says campaign group

Pupils’ return to school full-time in August is in jeopardy without earlier clarity from the government, according to a parents’ campaign group.

UsForThem Scotland wants a final decision on how youngsters will return as soon as possible to allow schools, local authorities and parents time to prepare.

It also wants schools to be deemed critical infrastructure, like hospitals and power stations, and kept open even if there are isolated cases of coronavirus.

The Scottish Government said it would confirm no later than July 30 that schools can return full-time, based on scientific evidence and public health advice.

Jo Bisset, organiser of the parents’ group which has more than 8,000 members, said this could see schools unready for a full return leaving some children to face part-time schooling.

She also said working parents and parents of children with additional support needs, such as autism, needed to know sooner.

In Dundee, Fife and Perth and Kinross, education chiefs plan for pupils to return in phases from August 12, with all back in class from August 17. Angus Council is to review the latest guidance this week but intends pupils will start returning from August 12.

Ms Bisset said: “The time has come for the Scottish Government to make clear the exact plans for getting our children back to school normally and in full by August.”

UsForThem campaigned for a full return to school before the government ditched its plan for blended learning – with some pupils in school as little as a day a week – on June 23.

If schools are to reopen in full on August 11 they need to be preparing now.” Jo Bisset, UsForThem Scotland

Ms Bisset said: “We welcomed the commitment made two weeks ago, but it won’t happen unless a clear strategy is in place.

“Schools in other European countries have been open for weeks and we see no reason why our children should be further harmed by this prevarication.

“If schools are to reopen in full on August 11 they need to be preparing now but our understanding is that many councils are waiting until July 30 for formal permission from the Scottish Government.

“That would not be sufficient time for teachers or parents to make this work, and children all over Scotland would suffer as a result.”

Critical infrastructure

In a letter to the Scottish Parliament’s education committee, she also said: “We consider that schools should be deemed critical infrastructure in the way that hospitals and power stations are.

“Critical infrastructure are not be closed down in the case of isolated cases of Covid-19 on site.”

Fife Council said it would “appreciate as much notice as possible” but will be ready to fully reopen schools.

Shelagh McLean, head of education, said: “As would be expected, Fife Council is planning for a full return to schools in August and for any contingencies that may be required such as physical distancing or some blended learning.

“As such we will be in a position to re-open schools unless public health advice dictates otherwise.

While we’d appreciate as much notice as possible, it’s important for us that the right decision is taken based on public health advice.” Shelagh McLean, Fife Council

“We’re continuing to work through the summer break to make sure our buildings are ready to receive pupils and staff.

“And, from August 3, we’ll be working with local school teams to make sure everything is ready in line with guidance.

“While we’d appreciate as much notice as possible, it’s important for us that the right decision is taken based on public health advice.”

The Scottish Government has been approached for comment.