The parents of a premature baby cared for at Ninewells Hospital in Dundee have raised more than £3,000 for the neonatal unit.

Ashleigh Stevenson and Gordon Bryce’s daughter, Layla, was born 12 weeks early in November last year.

The tot was cared for by the unit for two months before going home.

The £3,050 was raised through an online crowdfunder, quiz night and a raffle.

Ashleigh said: “We fundraised as a way of saying ‘thank you’ to the unit, because they saved Layla’s life.

“It’s because of them that she’s turned into the amazing little girl she is. We wanted to give back and help families who are in the position we were in.”