Parents of Ruby Stewart make donation to Tayside Children’s Hospital in her memory

The parents of a six year old girl from Inchture who died from cancer earlier this year have donated a range of items in her memory to Tayside Children’s Hospital.

Ruby Stewart, died in January of pneumonia after battling stage four alveolar rhabdomyosarcoma since 2017.

Before she passed away, Ruby was raising funds for research into her condition. She and her parents set up a fund called Super Ruby’s Rhabdo Raiser and her parents are continuing their fundraising.

Now her parents, Claire and Andy Stewart, have donated gift bags for children who have cancer and are admitted to the hospital for emergency treatment.

© Courtesy NHS Tayside

Prior to this they raised money to buy furniture and equipment for a side room used by children and young people who are admitted to the ward for longer periods of time.

Accepting the donation, paediatric oncology nurse specialist, Marie Christie said: “Thank you to Claire and Andy for their very kind donation.

“Ruby was an exceptional little girl. Throughout her illness, she was courageous and inspirational.

“She brightened the lives of everyone who met her with her sunny disposition and mischievous curiosity.

“It is clear that her kind and caring nature was inherited from her parents who continue to demonstrate their concern for others in this positive way.”