Parents of ‘bullied’ kids react to Angus Council’s new protection policy

Parents of children who were allegedly victimised by bullies have welcomed a new policy which is designed to protect youngsters in Angus schools.

The first anti-bullying policy in 10 years has just been launched by Angus Council, just weeks after a spate of high-profile incidents in the region sparked outrage.

A widely-shared video showed of an alleged incident at Carnoustie High School video led to a 12-year-old girl being charged by police with assault.

In the days after the footage emerged, a number of parents got in touch to share their children’s stories, including the dad of a 14-year-old girl who was reportedly left with head and facial injuries after being attacked by fellow students at Forfar Academy.

One Angus mum, who previously got in touch with the Tele to claim her daughter had been bullied at the same school, said: “I welcome any anti-bullying policy that protects vulnerable children.

“The main thing they need to address is that children feel they can report incidents of bullying without fear of repercussions.

“More trust needs to be built up between pupils, teachers and parents.

“I also think it is imperative that the parents of bullied children are immediately contacted by the school.”

As part of the review a survey was carried out with 533 primary children, 955 secondary pupils, 206 school staff and 823 parents and carers.

The result is a 28-page document outlining the new policy including prevention tactics, intervention methods and advice for staff, parents and pupils.

Among the areas the policy addresses is online bullying, which it describes as “pervasive and viral”.

A second mum, who also claimed her child was also bullied at Carnoustie school said: “For me it is imperative that this includes guidance for action that should be taken to provide support after an incident of bullying has been reported,”

The revised anti-bullying policy was approved by the children and learning committee on Tuesday.

It states that the policy will now be reviewed every three years or “in response to national changes”.