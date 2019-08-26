Parents of boy with rare kidney disease are ‘shocked’ after receiving £1,500 for special dialysis chair

The parents of a little boy with a rare kidney disease have said they are “shocked” after receiving the cash needed to pay for a special chair for their son.

Anakin Forbes was diagnosed with congenital nephrotic syndrome just days after he was born at Ninewells Hospital in May 2017.

Now Dundee charity Besty’s has given £1,500 to help pay for a special dialysis chair.

Yesterday the charity was able to help little Anakin, who’s story you can read in the attached picture. After speaking… Posted by Besty’s Charity on Wednesday, 21 August 2019

Anakin’s dad Stephen, who previously told the Tele that the family were stunned following the diagnosis, praised the generosity of the charity.

He said: “We were really shocked when we found out that the money had been donated.

“Obviously we are really happy about it but we had no idea that it was going to happen.”

The family admit it was a bolt from the blue when they were contacted by Besty’s to tell them about the contribution.

The £1,500 donation means the family have now reached the fundraising target they set for the special chair for Anakin.

Stephen added: “One of the guys from the charity got in touch to tell us they were donating the money.

“My cousin owns a hairdressing business that sponsored a recent event of theirs so there was contact through that but we did not expect this.

“This money means we have more or less reached our target.

“Anything else that we raise now will be extra for the hospital that is looking after Anakin. ”

Besty’s was formed by Greg Burke in memory of his late wife Tracey and mother Margaret.

Posting on social media, Greg said: “After speaking to the other charity trustees, we felt it right that we donate the remaining money needed for Anakin’s dialysis chair.

“We donated £1,500 which means everyone who enjoyed the Bestyfest a few weeks ago helped in making this possible.”

The donation comes as Anakin prepares to face a major operation.

Stephen said: “He is still in hospital in Glasgow at the moment.

“He is set to undergo an operation to remove both his kidneys so this is a big one.

“Obviously we are worried about it but I am sure everything will be fine.

“The team at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital is highly skilled.”