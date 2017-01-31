A Tele investigation has exposed the dangers Dundee’s schoolchildren face at the city’s primary schools.

After a number of complaints made by parents about aggressive behaviour behind the wheel that could lead to serious harm to a child, the Tele visited four schools — Fintry Primary, St Andrew’s, Clepington and Eastern Primary — at various times during the week.

St Andrew’s, Eastern and Clepington proved to be a hotspot for problems while there were also concerns at Fintry.

The Tele caught one driver parking on double yellows lines at Clepington as they waited to pick up their kids.

When confronted, a male driver was quick to apologise citing nearby roadworks on Eliza Street as the reason.

Mum-of-two Nichola Fraser, 40, from the Clepington Parent Partnership, said the chaos showed no signs of improving, adding: “I would say it’s exactly the same as it has been.

“The head teacher is brilliant — she does what she can but it is still a big problem. It’s all down to parents who need to make a change.

“We can’t force them to do it. They need to realise it has a big impact on children’s safety.”

When the Tele visited St Andrew’s, there were several incidents of rogue parkers and aggressive behaviour.

One driver even fully mounted the pavement to speed round a stopped vehicle.

Adam Davidson, 34, a concerned local resident, said: “Parents create chaos at the busy times but it’s the people that use the road as a through route that create problems. They need to put in speed bumps.”

Johann Botha, 36, a general restaurant manager from Downfield and who has a child at St Andrew’s, said: “I’ve seen a lot of road rage, where no one wants to back down. It’s not a good example for the kids.

“I don’t think enough people are encouraged to walk instead of drive, there’s loads of people who live close by that could. That would help a lot.”

At Fintry Primary meanwhile, there was a bottleneck issue and incidents of aggressive behaviour between parents.

One parent stopped suddenly on the yellow lines, with a child getting out of the car on the road to head to the primary school.

The mum declined to comment when asked why she made the move.

Kelly Carswell, 32, a full-time mother of three boys at Fintry Primary, said: “There’s no parking spaces available, except one or two on-street spaces which are for the nearby houses really. So it can get really bad at busy times.”

The mum said: “Speeding can be an issue as well. Parents who are running late and have no patience, but also locals. It can get really aggressive. I think speed bumps would be the best idea to slow people.”

At Eastern Primary, cars caught were on double yellow lines surrounding the school.

Jennifer Paterson, 40, a mum with a child at Eastern, said: “This is really dangerous for kids. Quite often you see traffic wardens out and about but it doesn’t stop people from parking illegally.”

Councillor Stewart Hunter, children and families service convener at Dundee City Council, said: “Over the past few years we have been campaigning relentlessly for drivers to act sensibly around schools and not cause danger to children.

“There are a number of traffic management measures in place at our schools to deter people from parking illegally.

“And there are also other alternatives, such as parking further away from school and encouraging children to walk the rest of the way, if you have to bring your car.

“The council works with a range of partners, including Police Scotland, to constantly monitor the situation. The safety of pupils is paramount.”