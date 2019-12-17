Parents left feeling ‘sick’ after pupils personal details shared at Angus high school

Parents were left furious after an Angus school inadvertently revealed pupil’s personal details at an assembly held yesterday.

Details of pupil’s with addition support needs including Autistic Spectrum Disorder (ASD) were shared on a big screen in front of 200 people at an assembly being held to talk about upcoming exams.

Pictures posted on social media claimed the presentation had separate columns detailing pupil’s disabilities alongside their names and branded the move “disgusting”.

One mum, who did not wish to give her name, explained: “My son phoned me to say that Brechin High School were putting up pupils names in categories for disabilities and mental health up on a power point for everyone to see.

“My son was on the list and how dare they can discriminate and share private and confidential information.

“These kids find it so hard to day to day coping and now they have been made to feel a hundred times worse.”

The parent is now for calling for action to be taken against the staff members who were responsible for putting the presentation together.

She added: “I’m sure I am with every other parent here and want the people responsible to be struck off from teaching and charged with publicly handing out this information regarding a minor.

“Actually feel so angry and sick that this has ever happened and even been allowed.

Under the GDPR laws, the U.K’s Information Commissioner Office outlines that a personal data breach is as “a breach of security leading to the accidental or unlawful destruction, loss, alteration, unauthorised disclosure of, or access to, personal data.”

This includes information pertaining to elements of special educational need (SEN) that have a health context.

A spokesman for Angus Council said: “We can confirm that personal details were inappropriately shared to a pupil-based audience at one of our secondary schools on Monday (16 Dec).

“This is unacceptable and should not have happened under any circumstances. We apologise for the obvious upset and concern this has caused, particularly to those young people whose details were shown.

“Enquiries are underway to establish the full circumstances of this isolated incident and whether any individual learning requires to be provided to ensure there can be no repeat of such an error.

“The UK Information Commissioner has also been advised.

“The Head Teacher has contacted and continues to reach out to parents of the young people whose information was wrongly shared. Professional support is in place and being provided to and available for any young people affected.”