Humza Yousaf says he makes ‘no apology’ for going public with discrimination claims as parents leap to Broughty Ferry nursery’s defence

Parents at a Broughty Ferry nursery facing allegations of discrimination from Humza Yousaf have defended the firm – with one accusing the health secretary of finding bosses “guilty until proven innocent”.

Mr Yousaf went public with his claims on Monday – saying his daughter had been denied a place at Little Scholars Nursery because of her “ethnic” name while other children were granted a space.

The politician, and wife Nadia El-Nakla, have now lodged a complaint with care watchdogs.

Since then some parents have leapt to the nursery’s defence – while staff are said to be “devastated” at the claims.

But Mr Yousaf has told The Courier he has “irrefutable evidence of discrimination” and says he will not apologise for choosing to speak to the media.

One mum, who asked to remain anonymous, said: “I’m angry that he chose to go to the papers about it.

‘Nursery now in the spotlight’

“As somebody who’s the health secretary, you would think he would follow the correct complaints route rather than going to a paper about it.

“He’s now put the nursery all over the pages, and you’re left feeling like your child – not that they’re at risk, but suddenly that the spotlight is on somewhere that’s supposed to be safe for your child to go.

“I have absolutely no issue with the nursery whatsoever – the girls there are fantastic.

“He’s the health secretary, it’s like he’s undermining the whole process – why even bother having the Care Inspectorate [investigate] then, if he thinks it’s OK to just go to the papers?”

She added: “On the other hand, if you turn around and defend staff and say this is a great nursery, are you then branded a racist? That makes you not want to say too much.

“Obviously it is absolutely shocking if this comes to light that it is the truth – of course it is.

Parents ‘feeling uneasy’

“It’s just the fact that he has put a nursery all over the national news and now there are kids at that nursery whose parents are feeling uneasy about taking their kids to the nursery.

“It’s like he’s found them guilty until proven innocent.

“How far does this go? Will they have to close the nursery to do an investigation? Are we going to be left with no childcare?

“I just think it’s just been handled very irresponsibly by someone in a position of power who should know better.”

Another mum, who lives in Dundee city centre, says she found the intake at the nursery to be “very inclusive”.

She said: “I know other kids from ethnic backgrounds at the nursery, and I don’t have any concerns about the nursery as a parent.

“My kid’s looked after here really well – she loves going there.

“The management are always really good at getting back to you quickly if there are any issues, and they’re well-informed about issues to do with child protection and stuff.

Children from ethnic backgrounds

“I know children in my daughter’s class who are from ethnic backgrounds so I’d be very surprised if there were issues with discrimination.

“I know as well there are limited places – I’ve tried to switch days for my daughter in the past and there wasn’t a choice, it was on a first-come, first-served basis.”

One grandmother picking up a child on Tuesday said: “Of course I’m shocked, but there are two sides to every story.”

When the parents’ comments were put to Mr Yousaf on Tuesday, he defended his actions in a statement.

He said: “Discrimination should not have to be dealt with quietly.

“I believe I have irrefutable evidence of discrimination and make no apologies – none whatsoever – for confronting it.

“People of colour are often told to quietly ignore racism and discrimination; to not raise their voices but to simply follow procedures.

“This completely fails to recognise that much of the discrimination we face is structural and institutional.

‘Full solidarity’ from other parents

“I have had a number of parents who have children in Little Scholars Nursery and other nurseries contact me to express their disgust at the treatment of my family, and to express their full solidarity with us.

“Having had no explanation from Little Scholars Nursery I am now seeking legal advice.”

The nursery has called the claims made by Mr Yousaf “demonstrably false” and says it welcomes the Care Inspectorate looking into the case.

In an email sent to all parents yesterday, nursery bosses wrote: “We as a staff team are absolutely devastated with the way in which this has been handled.

“We feel if anybody felt that they had issues with the way in which we admit children to our nursery, that they would have the decency to approach us directly or to contact the Care Inspectorate.”