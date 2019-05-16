Parents hit out at thieves who stole from grave of tragic Dundee dad Lee

The parents of a young Dundee dad who took his own life have hit out at thieves who stole sentimental trinkets from their son’s grave.

Lee Welsh, 27, was found dead at his Peddie Street home in the city’s West End in August 2017 after suffering from depression.

His dad Phil and mum Lesley discovered the heartbreaking theft when they visited Lee’s grave at Birkhill Cemetery on Sunday.

Phil said: “Lesley had four little glass trinkets in the shape of diamonds hanging on the little fence that goes round the gravestone.

“They aren’t worth anything financially but they are significant to us as a family as the words ‘Shine on you crazy diamond’ from a Pink Floyd song are engraved on the gravestone.

“We know they aren’t worth any money but it has been really upsetting for us.

“When we realised they had been taken we were really hurt.”

Phil added: “Whoever took them probably doesn’t think too much about what they have done but I want them to realise that taking things from a grave can be desperately upsetting for those left behind and grieving.

“People should think more carefully about their actions and be aware of the hurt they can cause.”

Since Lee died, Phil and Lesley have been campaigning for a 24/7 crisis centre in Dundee to give immediate access to people having suicidal thoughts.

They have also organised various fundraising events for groups and centres that currently offer support.

The next event is a soup and pudding lunch to be held at Dundee West Church on May 25.

Money raised from the lunch will this year go to the Art Angel charity.

Lesley said: “Art Angel is a unique and inspired arts project run by and for people with experience of mental health difficulties in Dundee.

“It helps people work towards recovery and mental wellbeing.”

A similar event last year raised almost £1,000 for Dundee Association for Mental Health (DAMH).

The second Lee Welsh memorial football match is also planned for July 20.

It will be held at North End Park and this year the money raised will be donated to Art Angel on behalf of the Not in Vain for Lee charity.

As well as football, there will be other attractions including a bouncy castle, face and henna painting and a demonstration by Dundee Mods Scooter Club.

Last year’s match, organised by Lee’s childhood friend Steve Martin, raised more than £1,000 for DAMH.