Parents at Dundee primary have grave concerns about road crossing after child struck by car

A parent council chairman has claimed he warned the council about crossing problems near a primary school two years ago – after a pupil was knocked down this week.

Ian Morrison, who heads up the parents’ committee at Tayview Primary School, says he told Dundee City Council bosses that pupils were “dicing with death” as they crossed roads near the building.

An 11-year-old boy who attends the school was knocked down by a van on Charleston Drive on Monday, prompting Mr Morrison to hit out at the lack of crossing options for youngsters in the area.

Mr Morrison said: “There have been several close shaves involving pupils crossing the road outside the school. Now, sadly, a pupil has been seriously injured.

“This is something the parent council warned Dundee City Council about before the school was even opened.

“We warned early on that we had concerns about the safety of pupils going to and from the school because of the volume of traffic in that area.”

The boy suffered serious leg injuries after becoming trapped under a van on Charleston Drive at 3.30pm.

It is understood he was walking from Tayview Primary with his mum when the incident occurred.

The school opened its doors in August 2017 after Hillside and Gowriehill primaries both closed.

The months after opening the multi-million-pound school on Dickson Avenue were plagued with problems, including issues with pedestrian crossings.

There was also no crossing patroller when it originally opened.

Mr Morrison added: “There are now crossing patrollers and crossing signals but we still have concerns.

“There is also a problem with diabolical parking on the part of many parents. I will be writing to the council to get them to look at safety issues at the school in light of this accident.

“The roads around the school are very busy and we’re constantly looking to help improve the safety of the kids travelling back and forth.

“Parking, lollipop patrols and speed are always regular agenda items at meetings. We hope that none of the current road safety strategies influenced this accident.”

Dundee City Council’s children and families services convener, Stewart Hunter, pledged to look at the situation.

He said: “I am deeply concerned this has happened. My first thoughts are with the boy and his family. I wish him well for the best recovery possible.

“In the meantime, Dundee City Council will be working with the police to fully investigate the circumstances of this accident. We will also work closely with the school and the parent council.”

A Dundee City Council spokesman said: “Pupils are encouraged to travel to and from school safely and this is backed up with maps of routes that are made available to families and are also featured online. This shows where school crossing points and electronic crossing points are located and also advises motorists about parking.

“The council has recently launched an update to its long-running school road safety campaign.”

Other parents at Tayview Primary have backed Mr Morrison’s calls for improvements around the school.

Johanne Dickson, 35, who has two children at the school, said there weren’t enough road safety measures around the school – and she has called on more to be done by council chiefs to improve the situation.

She said: “I was aware there was a child that had been knocked down by a van on Charleston Drive.

“I do pick my kids up in the car but there is certainly a lot of traffic on Dickson Avenue and there is no lollipop person in the area and only one set of traffic lights to allow children to cross safely.”

Rachael McCabe, 23, said: “My three children attend the nursery connected to the school.

“Most parents would agree there is a lot of traffic on the street, especially at the times when the school is going in and out at the beginning and end of the school day.

“We’ve all been saying there is a greater need to have a school patroller on Dickson Avenue and there is only one set of traffic lights as well to allow children to cross safely.”

Pam Steele, 63, was collecting her grandchild from school and said it was only a matter of time before something happened.

She added: “The problem is all the kids are rushing out at the end of the day, playing with their pals and aren’t always paying attention to press the button.

“I believe there is a need to install a school patroller here.

“Some of the speed the traffic goes along here at is horrendous.

“In a way, I was surprised to hear what had happened to that child earlier this week but it was only a matter of time before something like this happened.”

Grace Cook, 63, who has a grandson in P6, said she felt the location of the school was a “disaster” in the first instance.

She added: “You can drum into kids as much as you want about road safety, but the problem is sometimes the kids just take off.

“Having a school lollipop person would at least give parents or guardians a bit more peace of mind when crossing the road.

“There would maybe be an argument to install another set of traffic lights.”