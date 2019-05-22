Parents arrested after baby treated for cannabis and cocaine poisoning

A baby boy was left in a coma after doctors found cocaine and cannabis in his system, according to police.

The 17-month-old was rushed to hospital after he began having seizures in the early hours of Friday.

He was rushed to intensive care after being checked over by doctors in Valencia, Spain.

His mother and her partner were both arrested at the hospital.

The infant remains in a coma after cocaine and cannabis were detected in his urine, however doctors are unclear how much he ingested or how he got hold of the substances.

Spanish police confirmed the youngster tested positive for both cannabis and cocaine poisoning.

His 24-year-old mum and her 29-year-old partner were both detained on charges of abandonment of a minor and expected to appear in court on Monday, police revealed.

The baby remains in hospital.